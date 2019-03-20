Glossier's Juicy New Skin-Care Product Basically Screams Summer

Just two weeks after the buzziest beauty launch in recent history (also known as Glossier Play), Glossier founder Emily Weiss and her genius P&D associates are back with something even juicier. Sure, it's no vibrant teal gel eyeliner or shimmery Glitter Gelée, but it is fresh, seasonal, and very on brand for Glossier: the newly-formulated Balm Dotcom in Mango.
The tropical stone fruit joins Original, Birthday, Rose, Cherry, Mint, and Coconut in the Balm Dotcom range, which has already earned a cult following for its thick, moisture-sealing ointment texture (a less sexy way of saying "universal skin salve," as the Glossier team calls it). The formula is more than a lip balm: You can also dab a dollop onto the dry skin of your elbows, and cuticles, too — if you're so inclined to smell like a mango tree all over.
Like the existing Rose and Cherry Balm Dotcom varieties, Mango has a semi-sheer tint: a soft coral-y peach, like the colour of an actual mango. It's no Vinylic Lip, but the colour payoff is best described as your-lips-but-better, with a naturally flushed, glazed finish. It's what you'd want your lips to look like after biting into a very juicy mango on a steamy Saturday afternoon in July — except this is much more glamorous and a lot less sticky than the real thing.
