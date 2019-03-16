An Introduction To Olivia Jade's Famous Friend Group

Considering she was an influencer not everyone was aware of until news of her parents' alleged involvement in a university admissions cheating scheme broke, Olivia Jade Giannulli sure has a lot of famous friends.
The 19-year-old is in the spotlight this week after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with bribing their daughters' ways onto the University Of Southern California's crew team as recruits although neither of them participated in the sport. Before that happened, however, Olivia was a popular YouTuber and Instagrammer who, it turns out, is embedded in a Hollywood circle of friends thanks to both her YouTube success and her mother's role on the popular show Full House.
Of course, many of Olivia's closest friends are not famous on their own and for that reason, they are not included in this deep dive. Instead, let's take a look at the unexpected ways Olivia is connected to big names like Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber, and wonder aloud if when this all blows over, we'll be invited onto that yacht.