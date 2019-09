Lori Loughlin’s Friend, Real Housewife Kyle Richards, Is Very “Confused” By The Scam

If you think the internet was having a hard time processing the shocking report that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were accused of bribing their children into college — which allegedly involved faking SAT scores and doctoring photos of their children playing sports — then just imagine being their friend. Real Housewife Kyle Richards is longtime buds with Loughlin, and was asked about the indictments that were handed down to 50 people on Tuesday, including Loughlin, on Watch What Happens Live.