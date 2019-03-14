In the wake of her mother Lori Loughlin’s arrest, YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli has protected herself from online trolls.
On Tuesday, Full House star Loughlin was indicted for allegedly committing mail and honest services fraud when she paid a man in order to secure daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli a spot at the University of Southern California, where they are currently students. Loughlin allegedly had Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose pose on rowing equipment in order to make it appear as though they were members of their high school crew team. The students had never participated in the sport.
It is unclear exactly what or how much Olivia Jade knew of her mother’s alleged scam, though the faking of the crew photos is enough for many to believe that she was complicit in this alleged fraud.
In the wake of the scandal, lurkers have trolled Olivia Jade’s comments, both on YouTube (where she boasts just shy of two million subscribers on her channel) and on Instagram. And though her comments on YouTube are still up, Olivia Jade has turned them off on her most recent Instagram photos — likely to protect herself from ill-wishers.
Comments that have yet to be deleted include jokes about her faux crew career, as well as digs at her YouTube channel.
In addition to her YouTube ad profits, Olivia Jade makes money from sponsored content on her Instagram, where she has 1.3 million followers. She even posed in her college dorm room for an Amazon Prime advertisement.
"Officially a college student," Olivia Jade wrote. "It’s been a few weeks since I moved into my dorm and I absolutely love it."
The comments on this post are still up.
"Officially a college student because my parents bribed the school and paid people off because I’m not competent enough to get in myself! You should be SO fucking proud girl," wrote one commenter. "Get that sponsorship money too. #richwhitepeopleproblems #shameful"
Given the scandal, it's unclear how Olivia Jade's online career will continue to unfold.
