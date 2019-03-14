Olivia Jade & Her Friends Had To Literally Turn Their Yacht Around To Deal With The Cheating Scandal
Olivia Jade Giannulli, the eldest daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, was just enjoying her spring break when the news broke that her parents were accused of paying her way into the University of Southern California with the help of a man named William Rick Singer.
The case, which is the biggest college admissions scandal to ever occur in the United States, is making its appropriate waves. Her parents were among the 50 people charged across 6 states for their alleged participation in the elaborate scam which involved photoshop, rigged tests, and altered standardized test answers.
Documents shared by The New York Times and covered by many outlets (mostly for Huffman' now meme-d "Ruh roh" remark), revealed that Olivia may have known more about her parents actions than other students whose parents used Singer's services. The circumstances of her over-the-top and rather luxurious spring break somehow makes the whole situation feel that much worse. Much like discovering Singer tried to pitch a reality series about his job and his clients.
According to TMZ, who first broke the news of Olivia's whereabout, the 19-year-old was on a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, who is the elected chair of USC Board of Trustees. His daughter, Gianna, is friends with Olivia, and had apparently invited her to spend a week on her dad's yacht as they sailed to the Bahamas.
"My daughter and a group of students left for spring break prior to the government's announcement yesterday," Caruso told TMZ. "Once we became aware of the investigation, the young woman decided it would be in her best interests to return home."
Before docking, Olivia turned the comments off on her recent Instagram photos. She has over one million followers on the platform. One million is also the amount of bail her mother and father each had to post after being arrested for their alleged involvement. When the scandal broke, Loughlin was also out of town — she was on location for a Hallmark film in Vancouver. Olivia appeared to have docked on the yacht right around the time of her mother's release.
Olivia previously spoke about her spring break in one of the videos on her YouTube channel. She as especially excited to wear her new animal print sarong.
