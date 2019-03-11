Chance The Rapper Just Married His Childhood Sweetheart In A Fantasy Wedding

Chance The Rapper is officially living his best life after marrying his childhood sweetheart Kirsten Corley over the weekend.
The couple said ‘I do’ on Saturday, according to E! News, at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, CA. They invited 150 guests to the ceremony, which took place under the venue’s iconic Rotunda overlooking the ocean.
“The decor was all white, with big arrangements of white roses lining the aisle and scattered white petals where the bride walked down to meet her groom," an eyewitness told E!.
The bride wore a strapless white wedding dress and Chance wore a white tuxedo and black bow tie, the source added. Naturally the music was an important part of the day for the rapper, and a string quartet played as they entered the ceremony.
Everything went off smoothly except for a minor, but oh-so-cute, interruption from the couple’s three-year-old daughter Kensli. She reportedly ran up to Chance in the middle of the ceremony, and he picked her up and held her.
The guest list was full of family as well as celebrity friends. Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian West, and Kanye West were all in attendance.
Chance tipped off fans that he would be getting married this weekend by sharing a Twitter thread of how we met Corley at his mother's office party when he was nine years old earlier this week. Back then he decided it "wasn't the time or place," to talk to her, but knew she was the one.
"I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” he said. “And I ain't wanna jump the gun. 16 years later it's happening. This [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."
Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r— Chance Owbum ? (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019
“Destiny” might seem like it only happened yesterday, but Chance and Corley were already legally married. According to the Chicago Tribune, they wed on December 27, 2018 in a civil ceremony in Chicago.
While we imagine the courthouse ceremony was low-key, no expense was spared for their second wedding. Pelican Hill is one of the most expensive wedding venues in the country, according to Money magazine. The average cost of a wedding there is about $125,000 USD during peak season.
