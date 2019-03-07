How Luke Perry's Children Are Dealing With Their Father's Sudden Death

Luke Perry's son, Jack, has made his first public statement about his father's sudden death.
On Instagram, the wrestler shared two images alongside an emotional note. In the first image, Jack is seen in character as Jungle Boy, his professional wrestling personae. In the second image, he is seen hamming it up with his dad in an adorable throwback picture.
"He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad," he wrote. "He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be."
He added: "I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad."
On Monday, Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 icon Luke Perry died following a stroke. In the wake of his death, celebrities and his former co-stars spoke out about how much the star meant to them. Now, Perry’s daughter Sophie Perry has penned an emotional message about her late father.
Sophie, 18, is the daughter of Perry and Perry’s ex-wife Rachel Sharp. People reported that Sophie rushed back from Africa, where she was visiting, after she learned of her father’s stroke.
“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” the 18-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself and her Perry. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”
She added:
“It’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”
Perry's son, and Sophie's older brother, Jack has not shared a statement yet, but it has been announced that he will no longer compete in an upcoming wrestling match. Appearing in wrestling matches as "Jungle Boy," Bar Wrestling confirmed he dropped out of the March 31 show on Twitter. The organization also shared a message of support for the athlete in the wake of his father's sudden death.
Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7FkFGZq20a— Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) March 6, 2019
In a statement, The CW and Warner Bros. expressed their condolences to the deceased Riverdale star's family.
"A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness," reads the statement. "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."
