Luke Perry's Fiancee & Ex-Wife Were By His Side When He Died

Perry is survived by his two children, Jack who is 22 and Sophie who is 19. Their son is professional wrestler, known as "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), who signed him, posted their condolences on Twitter, writing "we are saddened to learn that Luke Perry, father of AEW’s Jungle Boy has passed away at the age of 52, and our thoughts are with the Perry family." Perry was supportive of his son's career and would cheer him on at local matches. His daughter Sophie is still a teenager, but Perry was firm that when it came to boyfriends, someone like his 90210 character "wouldn't be his first pick" for her, as he told Today in 2017.