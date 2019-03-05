Luke Perry's Fiancee & Ex-Wife Were By His Side When He Died

The sudden death of beloved Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Luke Perry has saddened many, and an outpouring of condolences have flooded social media today. Perry was reportedly surrounded by family until the very end, including his children Jack and Sophia, his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, and sister Amy Coder, as his publicist confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
Here's a guide to the loved ones who surrounded Perry in his final hours.
Perry was married before.
In 1993, during the height of his rise to fame with his portrayal of "bad boy" Dylan McKay on the popular '90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, Perry married Minnie Sharp. Sharp had done some acting herself in the 1987 film Teen Wolf Too, but was a furniture saleswoman when she met Perry. The two married in a small ceremony with a few 90210 co-stars in attendance, including Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), James Eckhouse (Jim Walsh), and Brian Austin Green (David Silver). They had two children and stayed together until 2003.
He had two children with Minnie Sharp.
Perry is survived by his two children, Jack who is 22 and Sophie who is 19. Their son is professional wrestler, known as "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), who signed him, posted their condolences on Twitter, writing "we are saddened to learn that Luke Perry, father of AEW’s Jungle Boy has passed away at the age of 52, and our thoughts are with the Perry family." Perry was supportive of his son's career and would cheer him on at local matches. His daughter Sophie is still a teenager, but Perry was firm that when it came to boyfriends, someone like his 90210 character "wouldn't be his first pick" for her, as he told Today in 2017.
He and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer were first seen together in 2017.
Perry kept much of his family life private and therefore some of the details about his newest relationship remain largely unknown. However, from at least 2017 until his death he was in a relationship with 44-year-old therapist Wendy Madison Bauer. Bauer works as a marriage and family therapist at her private practice in Beverly Hills, CA. Perry and Bauer were first photographed together when Perry to her as his date to the GLAAD Media Awards. It wasn't until his death that their engagement became public.
Perry — née Coy Lucas Perry III — was born in Mansfield, OH in 1966, and moved to the countryside town of Fredericktown after his parents separated and his mother remarried. Perry was actively involved in theatre at school and was the mascot at sports events, according to the Mansfield News Journal. One of his classmates told the Journal that even back then, "He was a bit ornery and a big flirt and always said he was going to be an actor some day."
After high school, Perry spent time in Los Angeles and New York to pursue an acting career. He landed roles in daytime soap operas, including NBC's Another World and ABC’s Loving before getting his big break on 90210.
