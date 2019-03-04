Celebrities & Co-Stars React To News Of Luke Perry's Sudden Death

On Monday, Riverdale star Luke Perry died at 52. The actor was hospitalized following a stroke last week.
Following reports of his death, Perry’s friends, former co-workers, and Riverdale co-stars reached out to express their sorrow.
Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater, as well as Warner Bros. Television and The CW released a statement to Refinery29.
"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”
Aguirre-Sacasa also tweeted his own message.
"So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends."
The Riverdale writers room also shared a statement on Twitter.
“Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend.”
“My heart is broken,” tweeted Molly Ringwald, who plays his character Fred Andrews’ ex-wife on Riverdale. “I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”
"When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled 'You are such a weirdo!' at me and it was the best," wrote Leslie Grossman, who appeared alongside Perry when he guested on her series What I Like About You. "Sending love to his friends and family."
Ashley Tisdale shared her own memory of Perry on Instagram.
"My heart hurts. One of my first jobs was a guest appearance on 90210. My scenes were with Luke. I had a crush on him for so long and getting to work with him was a dream come true. I just remember him being a super humble and really nice guy."
Charlie Sheen wrote an emotional message to the actor on Twitter.
"L.P. you made every situation better, my man. your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am truly honored to have known you all of these years."
Olivia Munn also shared kind words:
"Luke Perry was my 1st crush. Eh, more like obsession (I wore pins w his face on them to school) I used to dream of making it to LA just to meet him. I never got to, but I've always heard he was a really great person. Praying for his family & kids.... Rest in love."
Ian Ziering, who starred with Perry on Beverly Hills, 90210, said:
"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."
In a statement to Refinery29, Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Gabrielle Carteris and SAG-AFTRA President said:
"I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe."
Riverdale actress Robin Givens said in a statement to Refinery29:
"I am crushed and so sad to hear about his passing. He was the kindest and gentlest soul the world will ever know. I will remember fondly all our late night conversations and dinners. He cared so much about so many people and was beloved by all who knew him. He was a true friend. Such a big loss."
