Cardi B Just Showed Us Yet Another Way To Wear Rainbow Hair

Believe it or not, but there are plenty of people who are hesitant to dye their hair — the sole reason being that they can't commit to one colour. So why not take a page from Hollywood's book and just wear them all at once, like Amandla Stenberg and Cardi B?
Over on Instagram, rainbow hair is trending on our favourite stylists and influencers to follow, too. And with good reason: It's a style that looks good on anyone, no matter what your texture or length is. Whether you're wigging out like Cardi and Nicki Minaj, playing with temporary colours, or taking the full plunge, one thing's for sure: All eyes will be on you... and all your outfits will match, too. Get a taste of the rainbow, ahead.