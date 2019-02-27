Pete Davidson Tore Apart A Fan Who Joked About Mac Miller At His Stand-Up Show

Pete Davidson stopped by the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey on Monday night to work out some new stand-up material, and ended up dealing with a fan who tried to make a joke out of Mac Miller's death. The late rapper, who had previously been dating Ariana Grande, died back in September while she and Davidson were engaged. As Grande sings in "Ghostin'," the tragedy of Miller's death played a role in the breakdown of her and Davidson's relationship.
For some reason, an audience member decided to bring that up. After Davidson began a joke with, "My friend died in my apartment," a man yelled back "Mac Miller" in response, according to audio posted by TMZ.
"Jesus Christ, who's that guy?" Davidson asked. "We're getting him out. Point out the guy who's a fuckface."
Davidson encouraged the crowd to bring attention to whoever called out the insensitive joke so security could escort them out.
"I'll leave, so if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it," he said. He also told the venue to give the person his money back, because Davidson didn't want it.
"I don't deal with that shit at my show," he said, later adding, "I have to deal with that enough."
Davidson did manage to get the show back on track, but incidents like this one are the reason the Saturday Night Live star felt that he had to leave social media.
"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," Davidson wrote on Instagram in response to bullying back in December before leaving the platform. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling."
A rep for Davidson did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
