Kim Kardashian's Instagram Follows May Have Just Confirmed Those Jordyn Woods Rumours

Kim Kardashian has spoken — and by that, I mean: She has unfollowed some people on Instagram. Specifically, she has unfollowed Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, which lends some weight to the reports that Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's BFF.
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Thompson was spotted making out with the 21-year-old at a house party, apparently prompting Khloé to break off their tumultuous relationship. The Good American founder has been seen liking and commenting emojis on Instagram, but no one from the dynasty has issued any kind of official comment on the rumours.
However, for Kim Kardashian, Instagram activity is as close as it gets. She and Thompson already did this dance over the summer, when she documented the basketball player officially unblocking her on the social media platform — which came after the drama of him allegedly cheating on Khloé the first time.
She's not the only member of Klub Kardashian who has given the Instagram axe — it looks like at the time of publication Kourtney Kardashian does not follow Woods, whom writer Mariah Smith noticed she was following just last night.
All of the Kardashians and Malika still follow jordyn on insta! pic.twitter.com/dAY88WAwMh— mariah smith (@mRiah) February 19, 2019
Thompson previously tweeted and deleted "FAKE NEWS," while Woods has remained mum, but the most notably silent might be Jenner herself. She may be in one of the most difficult positions, grappling with her best friend's alleged betrayal of her own sister. Jenner is not often involved in any drama herself, so whether or not she'll speak up is TBD. Coincidentally, Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns for its 16th season in March.
