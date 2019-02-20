Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's NYC Baby Shower

Former Suits star turned Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has made a home for herself in London with husband Prince Harry. However, when it comes to the celebration for her soon-to-be-born royal baby, it's the Big Apple that has welcomed Meghan with open arms.
According to People, Meghan arrived in New York City to celebrate her rumoured baby shower Tuesday. Wearing a grey coat and sunglasses, she was, once again, the most stylish mom in the city — even if this city was firmly on United States soil.
Per The Daily Mail, Meghan reportedly hit up the Met Breuer museum, before heading to the nearby Surrey hotel. On the itinerary, according to TMZ, was lunch with pals at the Surrey's famed French restaurant Cafe Boulud.
Advertisement
The Surrey isn't the only hotel she checked out: Meghan then headed to the Mark Hotel, which, according to Vanity Fair, is where the royal's baby shower is taking place. Serena Williams is apparently the brains behind the celebration, which will include desserts and flower-arranging in the hotel's penthouse suite, composed of two floors with five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and two powder rooms. Williams is paying the $75,000-a-night bill, per Tatler.
As for who was in attendance, The Daily Mail states that Abigail Spencer, who worked with Meghan on Suits and is a good friend of the royal, was spotted at the Mark. Vanity Fair also says Misha Nonoo, stylist Jessica Mulroney, and Priyanka Chopra, Benita Litt, and Markus Anderson are also there.
Not reportedly celebrating in New York is Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. The Daily Mail reports she was seen walking her dog in Los Angeles. Prince Harry is also not alongside his wife. The two also recently spent Valentine's Day apart.
Toast with a mimosa in honour of Meghan — she's living her best baby shower life.
Advertisement