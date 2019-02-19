Miley Cyrus Turned Her Twitter Into Her Wedding Photo Album

Miley Cyrus Hemsworth is keeping the Valentine's Day spirit alive all weekend, posting a handful of never-before-seen photos from her December wedding to actor Liam Hemsworth. The two stars secretly married shortly before Christmas, with Cyrus confirming the news on Instagram a few days later with a sweet snap. Now, however, she's ready to give us a more in-depth look behind-the-scenes of their nuptials, and lets just say it's very Miley Cyrus.
Over on Twitter, the actress-turned-singer has been posting a few photos every day that give us a closer look at her dress, the flowers, her family, and the vegan food they shovelled straight from the buffet when nobody else was looking.
The first snaps went up on V-Day, and show Cyrus elegantly posing with her flowers and gown.
The next day, however, we got to see the side of Miley we know and love.
The photos kept coming, and feature her sister Noah Cyrus, father Billy Ray Cyrus, and of course one of her many pets.
"Best part of bein the bride ..... skippin the buffet lines !" she captioned one of the photos, adding "#HotNonViolentAnimalLovingHusbandsAreHottest."
"You can always find me barefoot on the floor playin w my puppies," she wrote. "Even at my own wedding."
In a photo with her mom, Tish Cyrus, the "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" singer copped to some of her more ridiculous wedding behaviour.
"My mama told me this bouquet is for holding .... not eating .... or smoking..... or using as a 'penis' but .... I did it anyway," she wrote. "Sorry mom."
We're getting these photos over a month later likely because the happy couple is still reeling from the ceremony. Hemsworth opened up about some of the specifics of their wedding on Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying he never expected Cyrus to take his last name.
"I honestly think that was one of the best things about it," he said. "I didn't ask her to take my name. And when I asked her, she said, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'"
