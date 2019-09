Not only will the separate courts be comprised of different staffers and serve different duties, they will also play a huge part in each couple developing their own media voice. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (i.e. Harry and Meghan) have become increasingly more political with their statements and the organizations that align themselves with, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (i.e. William and Kate), not so much. This is most likely due to Prince William’s place in the royal family versus Prince Harry’s.