Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Got Engaged On Valentine's Day

Perry and Bloom low-key teased the engagement on Instagram throughout the day on February 14 (she also released a new song this week). As someone who, in their own heart of hearts, knew they were on they were the next big couple to go "full bloom" on their relationship, I can't help but feel like Cupid. For those who need a refresher: The two ignited rumours after flirting at a Golden Globes party in January of 2016 and by the next month they were a pretty steady fixture . So, happy three year anniversary Perry/Bloom, happy engagement, and happy late Valentine's Day.