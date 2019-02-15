Story from Entertainment

Fans & Stars Rally Around Mandy Moore After Ryan Adams Allegations

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images.
Mandy Moore has spoken out after detailing allegations of emotional abuse against ex-husband Ryan Adams in The New York Times.
On Instagram, Moore wrote:
"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard."
Stars commented on Moore's Instagram statement.
"Warmest hug ever to the strongest woman I know," wrote Moore's A Walk To Remember co-star Shane West.
"I see you, I hear you, and I thank you for doing it anyway," commented Sophia Bush, who previously spoke out about misconduct allegations against One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn. "We've all got your back, sister."
Advertisement
This article was originally published on February 13, 2019.
In the wake of Joe Coscarelli and Melena Ryzik's New York Times article "Ryan Adams Dangled Success. Women Say They Paid a Price," stars and fans have come forward to share support for Adams' ex-wife Mandy Moore and the other survivors of alleged manipulation, abuse, and sexual misconduct who spoke out in the NYT piece.
Related Stories
Ryan Adams Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Mandy Moore Got Married In Her Backyard
Aziz Ansari Responds To Misconduct Allegations
Moore first garnered fame for her teen pop music career, but has since mainly focused on acting opportunities. In the New York Times article, Moore claimed that while she was in her 20s, Adams, whom she was dating, took interest in her music career. He allegedly wielded control over her music, forbid her from working with other producers, and never released the songs that they worked on together.
"His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s," Moore told The New York Times.
Fans — including stars like Busy Philipps and Sarah Silverman — have come out to denounce Adams and show support for survivors.
Moore has not yet tweeted about the article. However, she "liked" several messages of support on Twitter, including those from author Roxane Gay and Philipps.
On Twitter, Adams claimed that many of the allegations in the New York Times article were "misrepresented," "exaggerated" or "outright false."
Refinery29 has reached out to Moore and Adams for comment.
This post has been updated,
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture