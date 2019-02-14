Story from Entertainment

The Most Romantic Movies Of All Time

For us hopeless romantics, there's only one genre of movies that we can watch again, and again, and again – and that's romances. In real life, a person can't fall in love on demand. But we can press play. In these movies, two actors go through the motions of a relationship, and through skill and well-written dialogue, almost make us believe it's the real thing.
At times, memories of pop culture loves can be more vivid than our own. Compared to Jack and Rose's Titanic courtship, so well preserved in its three-hour glory, our own relationship histories can seem muddled. Plus, we can go back to the beginning and watch Jack and Rose's love unfold again.
Behold, a strong sampling of cinema's moving, epic romances that you'll want to remember. Not all of them end well – but they all end beautifully.
A Star Is Born (2018)

The fourth remake of A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, contains one of the most moving depictions of love and fame, and what happens when the two forces converge. It also gave us one of the most romantic lines, memorable in its simplicity: When they first meet, Jackson Maine stops Ally from walking into her house just so he can "take another look" at her.
Titanic (1998)

A boy, a girl, a doomed boat, a cinematic legend. Can you stomach watching a couple fall in love and fall into the ocean once again? Will your heart go on?
Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Call Me By Your Name is a transportive story about the kind of pure and profound relationship we spend our lives hoping we experience at some point. You will be hoping Elio (Timothée Chalemet) and Oliver's (Armie Hammer) summer in Northern Italy lasts forever, for their sake.
Dirty Dancing (1987)

Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) has the "time of her life" defying her parents' orders and dancing the summer away with her Catskill resorts' dance instructor (Patrick Swayze). Their romance culminates in a dance routine in front of the resort guests, which also happens to be one of most exuberant movie scenes ever.
Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Was William Shakespeare (a dreamy Joseph Fiennes) really inspired to write Twelfth Night from an epic love affair with a rebellious noblewoman (Gwyneth Paltrow)? Shakespeare In Love argues he was.
Carol (2015)

Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) finds her life greatly expanded when, one day, rich housewife Carol (Cate Blanchett) bursts into the department store where Therese works. Amidst 1950s rigid notions of conventionality, Carol and Therese act upon their instant chemistry. Read Carol-inspired fan fiction for dessert.
The Best Man (1999)

One love story not enough for you? Sit down for this ensemble romantic comedy about a group of friends who gather on the occasion of one man's (Morris Chestnut) wedding. Expect long-buried desires among friends to emerge — especially when it comes to the best man's (Taye Diggs) love life.
Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Brokeback Mountain tells the iconic story of two cowboys who meet and fall in love under the Wyoming stars in 1963. They just can't quit each other, despite their marriages and an oppressive society that stifles homosexuality.
Moonstruck (1987)

Loretta (Cher) is a practical 30-something who still lives in her parents' Brooklyn brownstone. So when her underwhelming boyfriend (Danny Aiello) proposes, she accepts. Then, she meets his brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage), and she realizes just how grand her life could be, if she let it. Moonstruck believes in the power of love to raze everything, and let something else grow.
Casablanca (1942)

Any round-up of romantic movies would be incomplete without including Casablanca, the story of two old lovers who reconnect during WWII in Casablanca, and are torn between personal love and doing their part in the war effort.
Love Jones (1997)

Love Jones has become a cult classic for a reason. Nia Long and Larenz Tate play a Chicago photographer and poet locked in an undefinable relationship — they don't know what it is, but they know it'll be important for the rest of their lives.
The Princess Bride (1987)

In this clever fairy tale, Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes) have to face trials like arranged marriages to smarmy princes, assassins, and years away at sea to find each other.
Cinema Paradiso (1989)

In this movie, a now-famous Italian director revisits his Sicilian village and recalls the moments that made him — from his friendship with a film projectionist to his a first love.
The Before Trilogy (1995, 2004, 2013)

The premise of this extraordinary trio of movies is simple: A couple walks around and talks about themselves, love, and lust. The results are incredibly riveting, like watching a relationship unfold in real time.
The Way We Were (1973)

Katie Morosky (Barbra Streisand) and Hubbell Gardiner (Robert Redford) are from wildly different walks of life — she's a politically active liberal Jewish woman; he's a conservative WASP. They love each other. But can a relationship endure deep-seated political disagreements?
When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) meet on a trip to Chicago. They're just friends, right? We'll see about that.
In the Mood for Love (2000)

Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung play neighbors in Hong Kong who bond over their shared predicament – both are sure their spouses are cheating on one another. Despite mounting temptation, both remain committed not to making the same transgression.
Monsoon Wedding (2001)

Monsoon Wedding is a long, joyous convergence of life, all of which takes place at a wedding in New Delhi. Aditi Verma (Vasundhara Das) is facing doubts before her arranged marriage to an Indian man from Houston. All around her, people face decisions (and romances) of their own.
Cold War (2018)

This Oscar-nominated Polish movie follows a couple when they meet in a folk music troupe, and after one leaves the Soviet Union. During their many separations, time passes in big chunks. For these two, the most important moments of their lives are the ones they share together.
