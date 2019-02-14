For us hopeless romantics, there's only one genre of movies that we can watch again, and again, and again – and that's romances. In real life, a person can't fall in love on demand. But we can press play. In these movies, two actors go through the motions of a relationship, and through skill and well-written dialogue, almost make us believe it's the real thing.
At times, memories of pop culture loves can be more vivid than our own. Compared to Jack and Rose's Titanic courtship, so well preserved in its three-hour glory, our own relationship histories can seem muddled. Plus, we can go back to the beginning and watch Jack and Rose's love unfold again.
Advertisement
Behold, a strong sampling of cinema's moving, epic romances that you'll want to remember. Not all of them end well – but they all end beautifully.
1 of 19
A Star Is Born (2018)
The fourth remake of A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, contains one of the most moving depictions of love and fame, and what happens when the two forces converge. It also gave us one of the most romantic lines, memorable in its simplicity: When they first meet, Jackson Maine stops Ally from walking into her house just so he can "take another look" at her.
The fourth remake of A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, contains one of the most moving depictions of love and fame, and what happens when the two forces converge. It also gave us one of the most romantic lines, memorable in its simplicity: When they first meet, Jackson Maine stops Ally from walking into her house just so he can "take another look" at her.
Advertisement
3 of 19
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Call Me By Your Name is a transportive story about the kind of pure and profound relationship we spend our lives hoping we experience at some point. You will be hoping Elio (Timothée Chalemet) and Oliver's (Armie Hammer) summer in Northern Italy lasts forever, for their sake.
Call Me By Your Name is a transportive story about the kind of pure and profound relationship we spend our lives hoping we experience at some point. You will be hoping Elio (Timothée Chalemet) and Oliver's (Armie Hammer) summer in Northern Italy lasts forever, for their sake.
4 of 19
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) has the "time of her life" defying her parents' orders and dancing the summer away with her Catskill resorts' dance instructor (Patrick Swayze). Their romance culminates in a dance routine in front of the resort guests, which also happens to be one of most exuberant movie scenes ever.
Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) has the "time of her life" defying her parents' orders and dancing the summer away with her Catskill resorts' dance instructor (Patrick Swayze). Their romance culminates in a dance routine in front of the resort guests, which also happens to be one of most exuberant movie scenes ever.
6 of 19
Carol (2015)
Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) finds her life greatly expanded when, one day, rich housewife Carol (Cate Blanchett) bursts into the department store where Therese works. Amidst 1950s rigid notions of conventionality, Carol and Therese act upon their instant chemistry. Read Carol-inspired fan fiction for dessert.
Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) finds her life greatly expanded when, one day, rich housewife Carol (Cate Blanchett) bursts into the department store where Therese works. Amidst 1950s rigid notions of conventionality, Carol and Therese act upon their instant chemistry. Read Carol-inspired fan fiction for dessert.
7 of 19
The Best Man (1999)
One love story not enough for you? Sit down for this ensemble romantic comedy about a group of friends who gather on the occasion of one man's (Morris Chestnut) wedding. Expect long-buried desires among friends to emerge — especially when it comes to the best man's (Taye Diggs) love life.
One love story not enough for you? Sit down for this ensemble romantic comedy about a group of friends who gather on the occasion of one man's (Morris Chestnut) wedding. Expect long-buried desires among friends to emerge — especially when it comes to the best man's (Taye Diggs) love life.
Advertisement
9 of 19
Moonstruck (1987)
Loretta (Cher) is a practical 30-something who still lives in her parents' Brooklyn brownstone. So when her underwhelming boyfriend (Danny Aiello) proposes, she accepts. Then, she meets his brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage), and she realizes just how grand her life could be, if she let it. Moonstruck believes in the power of love to raze everything, and let something else grow.
Loretta (Cher) is a practical 30-something who still lives in her parents' Brooklyn brownstone. So when her underwhelming boyfriend (Danny Aiello) proposes, she accepts. Then, she meets his brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage), and she realizes just how grand her life could be, if she let it. Moonstruck believes in the power of love to raze everything, and let something else grow.
Advertisement
15 of 19
18 of 19
Monsoon Wedding (2001)
Monsoon Wedding is a long, joyous convergence of life, all of which takes place at a wedding in New Delhi. Aditi Verma (Vasundhara Das) is facing doubts before her arranged marriage to an Indian man from Houston. All around her, people face decisions (and romances) of their own.
Monsoon Wedding is a long, joyous convergence of life, all of which takes place at a wedding in New Delhi. Aditi Verma (Vasundhara Das) is facing doubts before her arranged marriage to an Indian man from Houston. All around her, people face decisions (and romances) of their own.
19 of 19
Advertisement