A Star Is Born (2018)



The fourth remake of A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, contains one of the most moving depictions of love and fame, and what happens when the two forces converge. It also gave us one of the most romantic lines, memorable in its simplicity: When they first meet, Jackson Maine stops Ally from walking into her house just so he can "take another look" at her.