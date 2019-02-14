A Comprehensive Guide To The Biggest Trends Of New York Fashion Week

There are trends during fashion week that are loud. They come down the runway, catch your attention, and every show thereafter features that trend. Other trends are quiet; they tiptoe and sneak in — only to pop up in your head later, after the rush of NYFW has subsided and you've caught your breath. There’s no real hierarchy between the trends that are obvious and the ones that are more subtle. The obvious ones you might spot in fast-fashion stores soon, while the subtle ones might stay dormant for a few months until they break out in a big way.
Over 35 shows later, we've found the trends that will be dictating the clothing we wear for the rest of 2019 (and early 2020). Brainstorm with us: Which of these trends resonate with you? Which ones will you be trying out ASAP?
