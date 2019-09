We Tried Tarte's New Face Tape Foundation — & Here's What We Really Think

In 2019, makeup companies have zero excuses when it comes to product inclusivity. And after facing controversy last year with a very limited shade range in the much-anticipated Shape Tape Foundation — a product inspired by the best-selling Shape Tape Contour Concealer — Tarte set out to start anew. This month, the company is removing the embattled Shape Tape Foundation off of shelves and launching the Face Tape foundation with a different name, new packaging, an updated formula, and a wider shade range.