If you thought New York Fashion Week would be immune to the minimalist makeup trends sweeping the industry, well, you'd be wrong. Season after season, designers sent models down the runway "as they were" — save for a tap of concealer and maybe a brush of brow gel. Luckily, that barely-there phase seems to be ending. The latest showcase of fall and winter collections proves that one of the moodiest makeup trends is making a return: the smoky eye.
Smoky eyes aren't new, but they are the antithesis to the naked makeup look we've come to expect at Fashion Week. Even so, the smoky eye you thought you knew (yes, that one you wore every Saturday night in college) is gone. These aren't the heavier iterations that only look good on Instagram bloggers who wear false lashes and own a ring light. No, the smoky eyes seen at shows — like Tibi, LaQuan Smith, and Tom Ford — give nuance to a trend we thought we'd seen a million times before. Even better, most only take one product to complete, so you can spend more time showing off the look than creating it.
Need some inspiration? Ahead, the best smoky eyes to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.