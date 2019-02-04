Adam Levine Took His Shirt Off During Halftime & The Internet Was Both Angry & Turned On

The Super Bowl LIII halftime show featuring Maroon 5 was, well, generally agreed to be a yawner. Adam Levine does not have moves like Jagger, and girls like us were really there to see Travis Scott and Others noted the huge discrepancy between Levine’s celebrated toplessness and how Janet Jackson’s career stalled after a wardrobe malfunction exposed her nipple in 2004. It’s a legitimate criticism to make, particularly after a report detailed how disgraced former CBS CEO Les Moonves single-handedly attempted to sabotage her career. CBS exclusively airs the Super Bowl each year.. But Levine, cosplaying a rebellious, sexy rock star, decided to remove his shirt towards the end of Maroon 5’s performance. As a half-naked Levine paraded around one of the biggest musical stages in the world, folks on the internet were of many minds about seeing his nipples.
Three primary feelings made themselves known. First, folks were uncomfortable with how uh, attracted they were to Levine, who notoriously swears like a sailor at live shows and made no mention of the controversy with activist Colin Kaepernick. After all, the heart wants what the heart wants.
I will not tweet about being attracted to Adam Levine— Ira (@ira) February 4, 2019
the thing I’m most ashamed of by a mile is being attracted to Adam Levine and I’ve done some truly shameful shit— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 4, 2019
This country should have a serious chat about why Adam Levine’s nipples are, uh, apparently “acceptable” on TV but Janet Jackson was shamed and blacklisted for something she didn’t even do.#SuperBowl— Charlotte Clymer?️? (@cmclymer) February 4, 2019
CBS has not been fined yet for Adam Levine's wardrobe malfunction....— Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) February 4, 2019
Finally, people were straight-up grossed out by Levine’s nudity. While not nearly on the same level as getting sent unsolicited genital pics, we can safely assume that very few of us asked to see Levine’s nipples.
Tumed in to halftime and got Thunder from Down Under #SuperBowl— dean norris (@deanjnorris) February 4, 2019
