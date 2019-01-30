JusticeForJussie & How You Can Help The Black LGBTQ+ Members Of Your Community

If those stats make you mad, good. If those stats make you feel helpless and sad for the people who walk through the world scared to just exist, they should. If you are one of those people, your life matters. You deserve better. If all we do is tweet about how mad we are, and cry for Smollett's suffering instead of naming the systemic homophobia and racism that allows this kind of hate to persist, there will be no justice. Smollett was targeted not just because he is Black or gay, but because he is both. Being both Black and part of the LGBTQ+ community is radical, even in 2019 when it shouldn’t be. Just walking down the street can be a dangerous act of defiance against hatred and bigotry. Safety is a luxury not afforded to Black LGBTQ+ people, even the high-profile ones.