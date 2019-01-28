The Cutest Couples That Graced The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Think of awards season as a series of lavish, high-stakes proms. Sure, the point of awards shows are to award the year's achievements in television, film, and music. But tallying wins is only part of why we tune in on those Sunday nights scattered throughout winter — we watch for the spectacle, too, from the outfits to the couple debuts.
Before the show begins, celebrities walk the promenade with their plus-ones. For a celebrity couple, a red carpet debut is high school equivalent of taking someone to the dance: It's a official declaration to the world of couple-dom. At this past Golden Globes, Jim Carrey and his girlfriend, co-star Ginger Gonzaga, minted their new love with official status.
Will there be any debuts at the SAGs? Let's see. We'll be tracking the red carpet's cutest couples here.
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Hartley
The This Is Us star and his wife are always cute, so this is no surprise.
Joseph Fiennes & Maria Dolores Dieguez
For those of us who watch The Handmaid's Tale, it's odd to see Commander Fred being affectionate with his wife, actress Maria Dolores Dieguez. "Being in The Handmaid's Tale, having read the book, what I come away with is feeling that much more protective and much more alert to what my wife and my two daughters might have to put up with in society," Fiennes told ABC.
Alan Leech & Jessica Blair Herman
Alan Leech plays Paul Prender, Freddie Mercury's manager, in Bohemian Rhapsody. He married Jessica Blair Herman earlier this month in a ceremony attended by his Downton Abbey co-stars.
Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe
This couple is the highlight of every awards show red carpet.
Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams has been with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, since 2002, when they met at an acting class.
Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara
Harry Shum Jr. and his wife, Shelby Rabara, were super affectionate on the red carpet — they're expecting a child.
Chris Sullivan & Rachel Reichard
Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, always coordinates his red carpet outfits with his wife's.
