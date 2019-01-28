Story from Entertainment

The Cutest Couples That Graced The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Elena Nicolaou
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Think of awards season as a series of lavish, high-stakes proms. Sure, the point of awards shows are to award the year's achievements in television, film, and music. But tallying wins is only part of why we tune in on those Sunday nights scattered throughout winter — we watch for the spectacle, too, from the outfits to the couple debuts.
Before the show begins, celebrities walk the promenade with their plus-ones. For a celebrity couple, a red carpet debut is high school equivalent of taking someone to the dance: It's a official declaration to the world of couple-dom. At this past Golden Globes, Jim Carrey and his girlfriend, co-star Ginger Gonzaga, minted their new love with official status.
Will there be any debuts at the SAGs? Let's see. We'll be tracking the red carpet's cutest couples here.
1 of 18
Kevin Mazur / Contributor
Rachel Brosnahan & Jason Ralph

This was taken before Brosnahan won yet another award.
2 of 18
Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner
Lady Gaga & Christian Carino

Lady Gaga is the queen of awards show, and her fiancé, Christian Carino, is there to celebrate with her.
3 of 18
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Alison Brie & Dave Franco

An intense moment.
4 of 18
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Hartley

The This Is Us star and his wife are always cute, so this is no surprise.
5 of 18
MARK RALSTON / Contributor
Joseph Fiennes & Maria Dolores Dieguez

For those of us who watch The Handmaid's Tale, it's odd to see Commander Fred being affectionate with his wife, actress Maria Dolores Dieguez. "Being in The Handmaid's Tale, having read the book, what I come away with is feeling that much more protective and much more alert to what my wife and my two daughters might have to put up with in society," Fiennes told ABC.
6 of 18
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Aubrey Swander & Wyatt Nash

Wyatt Nash was in season 2 of both Dear White People and GLOW. He attended the SAG Awards with his wife, Aubrey Swander.
7 of 18
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Alan Leech & Jessica Blair Herman

Alan Leech plays Paul Prender, Freddie Mercury's manager, in Bohemian Rhapsody. He married Jessica Blair Herman earlier this month in a ceremony attended by his Downton Abbey co-stars.
8 of 18
MARK RALSTON / Contributor
Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

This couple is the highlight of every awards show red carpet.
9 of 18
Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones

From the original cast of Hamilton to engagement — a charmed journey.
10 of 18
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski on the 'gram

Hollywood's Golden Couple du jour looking happy as always.
11 of 18
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski on the carpet

Mary Poppins would approve of this look.
12 of 18
Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo

Amy Adams has been with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, since 2002, when they met at an acting class.
13 of 18
MARK RALSTON / Contributor
Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara

Harry Shum Jr. and his wife, Shelby Rabara, were super affectionate on the red carpet — they're expecting a child.
14 of 18
Carlos Ponce & Luenell

Carlos Ponce and Luenell of A Star Is Born may not be dating — but they definitely have chemistry.
15 of 18
Kimmy Gatewood, Rachel Bloom & Rebekka Johnson

Galentine's Day, personified.
16 of 18
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda

Grace and Frankie, Lily and Jane. Collectively, they form two of our favourite friend couples.
17 of 18
Mahershala Ali & Amatus Sami-Karim

Ali, yet again poised for awards show glory, attends the SAGs with his wife, artist Amatus Sami-Karim.
18 of 18
Chris Sullivan & Rachel Reichard

Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, always coordinates his red carpet outfits with his wife's.
