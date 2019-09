When we saw Lucy Boynton's blunt, blonde bob at the Golden Globes, it was official — she's going to be at the top of our beauty-crush list for 2019. But before we could even consider running to our hairstylist with photos of Boynton's hair in hand, she showed up to the 2019 SAG Awards with makeup to die for. Now, we can't decide which part of her look to copy first.