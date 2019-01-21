Mad As Hell & Cold As F*ck: The Best Photos From Women's Marches Across Canada

On this day two years ago, the world had just watched Donald Trump — hand to bible, infamous orange head held high — get sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Even then, we knew he wasn’t just going to be America’s problem. Typing the words “President Donald Trump” still makes my fingers tremble with rage. On this day two years ago, 24 hours after Trump’s inauguration, millions of women took their anger and turned it into the largest single-day protest on U.S. soil and one of the biggest demonstrations the world had ever seen.