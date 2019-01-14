When To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before dropped on Netflix last summer, the chemistry between its stars, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, was evident.
And, according to Condor, it was evident to them, too — but they made a dedicated effort to avoid it IRL.
In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Condor recounted how, early in the movie’s production, she and Centineo might have fallen for one another. One day, they had gone to a hot yoga class, then went back to his apartment and ordered a pizza; those being the obvious components for the start of a romantic relationship. Condor said she “felt something” in that moment and knew she had to stop it before anything actually happened. So, she made like Lara Jean Covey and wrote up a boundaries contract.
Advertisement
“I was like, ‘It’s just not going to happen.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s not going to happen.’ And I was like, ‘Great!’” she said. “So we kind of did what we did in To All the Boys the movie, we kind of made a contract and set boundaries and then I’m so happy that we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel.”
Fallon, who, apparently, is as big a Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky shipper as everyone else, asked if Condor and Centineo might still have “that spark.”
They do, according to Condor.
"We still have the spark, yeah, absolutely," Condor said. "We were just on the phone the other day, just talking about the sequel."
Condor does have a boyfriend, actor Anthony De La Torre. Because of this, hoping for a real Condor-Centineo union, as Fallon did (he suggested that, after they film a third To All The Boys movie, they can “really fall in love”) might be a futile effort.
Advertisement