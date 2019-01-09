R. Kelly Reportedly Under Criminal Investigation In Georgia

According to TMZ, R. Kelly is being investigated in Georgia as a result of the bombshell Lifetime documentary series that alleges he physically, emotionally, and sexually abused many women over his long career.
Per TMZ, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney's Office has opened a case against the R&B star following the premiere of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly, which was reportedly integral in encouraging the probe. (Though Kelly is from Chicago, he reportedly owns a home in Georgia.)
Per the report, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has reached out to several alleged survivors, who spoke about their alleged experience with the singer in the six-part documentary series from Dream Hampton.
CNN reports that Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who spoke out against Kelly in the documentary series, was contacted by the Fulton County District Attorney through her lawyer Gerald Griggs days ago.
On Tuesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference, urging those with information on the abuse allegations against Kelly to come forward. During the press conference, Foxx stated that she had been contacted by the families of two missing women who allege that these women potentially visited Kelly's Chicago home. Per Foxx, Kelly is not being charged in Cook County at this time.
Kelly has vehemently denied all wrongdoing. TMZ reported earlier this week that he is planning on launching a website titled "Surviving Lies" which seeks to "expose" the alleged survivors featured in the documentary, whom the musician claims are lying about the alleged abuse. A Facebook page featuring the same content was reportedly taken down for violating the site's community standards.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Kelly and to the Cook County District Attorney. The Fulton County District Attorney has no comment.
