Coach Unveils Spring Campaign Sans Selena Gomez

Since joining Coach in 2016, British designer Stuart Vevers has revamped the American heritage brand as an Englishman looking at New York from the outside would. No word on what his views may reflect of the country's current state of affairs, but Vevers uses Americana as a jumping off point anyway; that means most of his inspiration for Coach sees the clothes as timely escapes from reality. He describes his inspiration for the latest campaign as being "about possibility, adventure and romance — and places where anything can happen". And, while we're sure most of the spring 2019 campaigns to be released in the following days will contain a similar message, we're going to mull on this one for a while.