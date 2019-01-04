Coach Unveils Spring Campaign Sans Selena Gomez

To start the new year off, Coach has released its spring 2019 women's ready-to-wear campaign and it does not disappoint. Featuring an all-female cast, contrary to its co-ed campaigns of seasons past, the spot sees Coach ambassadors Kiko Mizuhara and Guan Xiaotong pose alongside models Adut Akech (who recently beat out Gigi Hadid for Model of The Year), Sora Choi, Indira Scott (whose box braids were one of our favorite moments of last Fashion Month), Fran Summers, and Kiki Willems. And Coach's collaboration with Disney made a cameo, too.
Set in a faded carnival scene, photographer Craig McDean captured the "cool, confident Coach girl" similarly to how a standard luxury campaign would be shot — but it's the clothes themselves, styled by Jane How, that we can't keep our eyes off of. Its spring 2019 collection saw conventionally feminine motifs, like fringe, ruffles, English embroidery, and soft florals, paired well with more masculine pieces, like leather jackets, hoodies, cargo pants, and stiff denim. But the best placement in Coach's latest campaign is its signature patchwork Dreamer bag that features its ubiquitous logo.
Since joining Coach in 2016, British designer Stuart Vevers has revamped the American heritage brand as an Englishman looking at New York from the outside would. No word on what his views may reflect of the country's current state of affairs, but Vevers uses Americana as a jumping off point anyway; that means most of his inspiration for Coach sees the clothes as timely escapes from reality. He describes his inspiration for the latest campaign as being "about possibility, adventure and romance — and places where anything can happen". And, while we're sure most of the spring 2019 campaigns to be released in the following days will contain a similar message, we're going to mull on this one for a while.
Check out a few of our favorite frames from Coach's spring 2019 campaign in the slideshow ahead.