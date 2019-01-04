Like All Good Couples, Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Made Each Other Cry On TV

As a fellow January 2 baby (thank you), I empathize with Dax Shepard's plight of having an ill-timed birthday. However, his wife Kristen Bell just made up for it on Ellen. The Armchair Expert podcast host was lamenting the date of his birth ("I can't get more than six people to attend my birthday party—and I'm on television and they know Kristen will be there.") before he and host Ellen DeGeneres took some questions from the audience. One audience member? Kristen Bell herself.
On his podcast, Shepard plays doctor for all matter of human issues, but Bell had one specific issue to address on the show.
"What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse, for their birthday?" she asked. "Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?"
"In the bedroom?" Shepard joked, prompting Bell to respond with a wink that she had that department all covered.
Instead, he got serious.
"I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years," he told Bell. "Give them two beautiful baby girls — and you're good."
The audience, and Bell, immediately teared up, and it wasn't long before Shepard also succumbed to his own heartfelt message.
"You're crying, too!" Bell said.
"You sit down, young lady!" he joked. "We've heard enough of your questions."
"I love you," Bell added before taking a seat.
This is more proof that the couple is doing just fine after Shepard's ex-girlfriend sold what he says is a fabricated story to the Daily Mail that alleged Shepard cheated on Bell with his former GF, including a photo as "proof."
"Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9," Shepard wrote on Instagram, putting the rumour to rest. "Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one."
While Bell may have been out of birthday ideas when they taped Ellen, the two ended up celebrating in the most LA-couple way: with a workout.
As for gifts, it sounds like Shepard already has everything he could ever ask for in his family. Watch the clip below.
