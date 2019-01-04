For the most part, Erivo seems to think so. She explains: "It takes a lot of energy to answer the questions, but I feel like it’s important to keep having the conversations. I’m glad people keep asking questions and that people haven’t decided that [diversity is] a fad thing and left it by the wayside. I’m glad that people are still talking about women, and I think that we need to talk about women of colour more because that really is a conversation to be had. I’m glad that there are two women of colour in this list because that’s very important and very rare.