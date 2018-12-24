Cardi B Won’t Be Performing At The Super Bowl In Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

While performing at the Super Bowl is rumoured to have been a major money move for Cardi B, the rapper has reportedly said no thanks.
One of her reps told Page Six that while there wasn’t a "solid offer" for the rapper and new mom to perform at the Super Bowl, "there were talks about it.” But the rep made it clear that “[Cardi] was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement." The rep also shot down rumors that Cardi B would have said yes if she had gotten her own set and a million-dollar payout.
The movement Cardi B’s rep says swayed her decision is #TakeAKnee, formed by Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who protested racial injustice and police brutality against people of colour by kneeling during the National Anthem.
Since then, numerous athletes have followed Kaepernick’s lead by kneeling at games, while many artists, such as Rihanna, have turned down the offer to perform at the NFL’s biggest game. (Well, except Maroon 5 and Travis Scott.)
Maroon 5, with whom Cardi B collaborated on the hit single "Girls Like You," is set to headline the performance. Event organizers have reportedly had issues securing other guest performers before signing on Scott, a move that's drawn criticism from big stars, including Michael B. Jordan and Jay-Z. The latter also turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl last year and addressed his decision on a verse in “APESHIT.”
Cardi B’s refusal should come as no surprise, given that back in February she reportedly told TMZ she will not perform at the Super Bowl until Kaepernick is hired again. Given that has yet to happen, it’s safe to say football fans won’t be hearing “I Like It” during halftime anytime soon.
