Cardi B Won’t Be Performing At The Super Bowl In Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

One of her reps told Page Six that while there wasn’t a "solid offer" for the rapper and new mom to perform at the Super Bowl, "there were talks about it.” But the rep made it clear that “[Cardi] was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement." The rep also shot down rumors that Cardi B would have said yes if she had gotten her own set and a million-dollar payout.