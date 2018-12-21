Selena Gomez is getting ready to take on 2019. In October, she was reportedly admitted to the hospital after having an "emotional breakdown," according to People. TMZ reported Monday that Gomez has left treatment. A rep for the singer has not returned Refinery29's most recent request for comment.
Gomez was tagged in photos that emerged this week in which she can be seen posing at what appears to be a ski resort with friends. She has also been seen hiking and getting takeout, but remains out of the spotlight.
Gomez's pals Bailee Madison and Connar Franklin took snaps of themselves and the "Bad Liar" singer out snow-tubing together, which also showed Gomez sporting some Taylor Swift Reputation tour merch. This Tuesday outing was the first time Gomez had been publicly documented since her reported hospitalization.
On Wednesday, Gomez opted for warmer weather, and went for a hike in Malibu with friends. That same night, it appears the singer and her friends also picked up some takeout.
“Selena is definitely in a healthier place than she was a few months ago,” a source told Us Weekly. “It took lots of energy, focus, and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life.”
Now, she has the holidays ahead to continue spending time with friends and family.
