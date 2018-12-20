Meghan Markle's Alleged Kensington Palace Nickname Is So Rude

The honeymoon is over for Meghan Markle. During the past few months, she has been plagued with rumors of a feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton as well as whispers that she's disliked at the palace — and this is on top of public sparring with her family after they started talking to the press following her engagement. A new article in Vanity Fair takes a cold, hard look at how Markle's story went from fairytale to nightmare, and revealed some unpleasant rumors about how she's treated in the palace.
In an attempt to clarify all the stories coming out of Kensington Palace, some royal-adjacent sources told Vanity Fair that there were a few stories they believed to be correct, one of which being that Markle's had been nicknamed "Monster Markle" for being "callous" towards staff.
In addition to the hurtful name, these sources also claim that Markel's staff "is annoyed by her waking up at a Californian 5 a.m. and texting about various initiatives she wants them to pursue." [Ed. note: 5 a.m. PST (Los Angeles) is 1 p.m. GMT (London).]
None of these claims have been confirmed and the bigger takeaway from the in-depth piece is that Markle finds herself between a rock and a hard place when it comes to her transition from one world to another, especially while sticking to the progressive values she has preached that have prompted her to break tradition on more than one occasion. Now, she has all the whispers to deal with, on top of her pregnancy on top of her duties and rigorous travel as Duchess. So, yes, I'd say a gal is allowed to (allegedly!!) sleep in from time to time.
