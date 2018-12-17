Cardi B Didn't Look Thrilled After Offset Crashed Her Set To Apologize — Again

Grand gestures and public declarations of love? Offset has obviously watched too many rom-coms. This became abundantly clear when the Migos rapper recently crashed Cardi B’s set to publicly apologize (again) for his indiscretions.
In the clip posted to Instagram by The Shade Room, Cardi B can be seen in the middle of performing at Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles when stagehands began wheeling red and white rose bouquets from both sides. At first, she looked confused, but after noticing that the flowers spelled out “TAKE ME BACK CARDI” and seeing Offset walks on stage carrying another bouquet, Cardi B caught on.
Advertisement
“I just want to tell you I’m sorry bruh in front of the world,” Offset declared into a microphone. “I love you.” All that was missing from the moment was a trench coat and a boombox.
Cardi B kept her microphone far from her mouth, so you can’t hear what exactly she says in response. From her body language and quick hand movements, though, it’s clear that she was not having it and this wasn’t the time nor place for apologies.
The two announced their divorce earlier this month and this is the second time in less than three days that Offset has publicly begged for Cardi B to come back to him. The first apology was a video posted to Instagram, where he apologized for “embarrassing” her and “activities that I had no business partaking in.”
Following Offset’s Rolling Loud appearance, Cardi B took to Instagram to share her thoughts. In two separate posts, she thanked fans for supporting her and loving her, but also made it clear that she won’t stand for the cyberbullying of Offset.
“I’m not saying that I’m gonna to get back together with him, I just don’t like the bashing online thing,” Cardi B said. She went on to reference mental health and Pete Davidson’s recent comments, and ended by saying that she would never want “my baby’s father to have that feeling.”
The rapper also posted a note to her story in Spanish that read, "Pensando en ti. Pensando en mi,” which translates to "thinking of you thinking of me." While it’s not explicitly clear just who Cardi B is referring to, Offset just may be on her mind now more than ever.
Advertisement