Kim K & The Mother Of Drake’s Child Speak Out On His Feud With Kanye West

Kanye West recently shared upwards of 125 tweets about his public feud with fellow rapper Drake. And following this Twitter storm, Kardashian joined in backing her husband’s claims that Drake "threatened" their family with a few thoughts of her own.
“My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” Kardashian wrote. “He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion, and culture and will continue to change the world.” She went on to give Drake a warning to “never threaten my husband or our family,” adding that West “paved the way” for him.
Drake’s alleged response to West’s tweets has only been an Instagram Story featuring several crying-laughing emojis. Sharing a similar shady sentiment was the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux, who pulled a Kim and sent some pointed words in West’s direction.
Before releasing her new song “Imagine,” Ariana Grande tweeted, “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.” By “grown men,” Grande meant Drake and West, though Brussaux didn’t agree with the wording.
“I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men,’” the French artist and former adult film star wrote. Ouch.
Kardashian has yet to respond to that little nugget from Brussaux, and according to a source, she likely won’t. Instead, the reality star and mother of three is reportedly ready to put this “very stressful” controversy behind her. West’s unpredictable internet outbursts allegedly “affect her negatively,” so Kardashian “doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same,” the source told People. Refinery29 has reached out to a rep for Kardashian to comment.
This seems like the best thing for everyone involved.
