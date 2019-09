Kim K & The Mother Of Drake’s Child Speak Out On His Feud With Kanye West

Kardashian has yet to respond to that little nugget from Brussaux, and according to a source, she likely won’t. Instead, the reality star and mother of three is reportedly ready to put this “very stressful” controversy behind her. West’s unpredictable internet outbursts allegedly “affect her negatively,” so Kardashian “doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same,” the source told People . Refinery29 has reached out to a rep for Kardashian to comment.