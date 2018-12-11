Cardi B Rapped About Her Divorce & Reignited An Old Feud This Weekend

Cardi B had a busy weekend. First, the rapper addressed her split from Offset in a live performance, and then she reignited an old feud with Shade Room, an Instagram-based gossip blog that focuses on the hip-hop community, in a now-deleted Instagram post.
The feud was reignited this weekend after Cardi performed at radio station Z100’s annual Jingle Ball concert in New York City. When she sang “Motorsport,” she changed up the lyrics to represent her new post-Offset lifestyle. “I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / ‘We should get divorced,’” she rapped, leaving no subtlety about her meaning. The original lyrics are, of course, “I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / ‘Man, we should sell that porn.’” A fair adjustment to make in her song, all things considered — and song lyrics are way less permanent than love tattoos. She also reportedly lifted her middle finger in the air while rapping about Offest in “Bartier Cardi,” Entertainment Tonight reports.
The Shade Room covered the event writing, “#CardiB switching up the lyrics to #Motorsport!!” A simple caption, with no snark to be found. Cardi responded by asking them to take her name out of their mouth, forever. It’s obvious that Cardi does not want to be on their Instagram page, much less have them commenting on her now ex-husband.
Offset, either in reaction to the diss or to the drama of the feud, took to Twitter to express his #feelings. “FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI,” he wrote this morning.
Back in June, Cardi decided she was sick of the snark from both TSR writers and commenters (known as “roommates”), and posted a missive asking them to stop, which she later deleted. HotNewHipHop has a copy of Cardi’s post, which reads, in part: “We don’t need to be posted on blogs with people that just got negative shit to say just so you could hate your life, your looks or your day cause their not happy with them self thank you!" She called TSR and similar celeb gossip mongers “disgusting and toxic.”
