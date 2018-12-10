Céline Dion Explains Why Her Next Move Is A Kids' Clothing Line

If the news of Céline Dion designing a clothing line came out of the blue for you, then you'll be doubly surprised to hear that it is in fact a children's clothing line. Yes that's right: Célinununu is here and it's not for your average kid. The gender-neutral clothing line sees the French-Canadian music icon (and mother of three) collaborate with nununu, a Tel Aviv-based children's clothing brand sold in stores like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue. And we must say: the clothes are very Céline (no, not that Celine).
What we mean by that is that Célinununu is just as dramatic and striking as the singer herself. (You saw that ad, right?). Co-founders Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg worked with the superstar to create a line that "liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, and enables younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom to strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect," as written on its website.
So, we had to know more: We spoke to Dion herself about Célinununu and how it came to fruition amidst her busy performance schedule, what she has to say to those who've called it "satanic" to the reason behind its gender-neutrality that involves a story about a trip to Disneyworld with her own children, and more. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer (reminder: she's sold over 250 million albums worldwide) has a lot to say about the impact fashion has on people from a young age — and what better message than letting little ones find their individuality on their own terms, through their own style?
