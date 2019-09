In July, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $4.7 billion in damages to 22 women who alleged that its talc products caused them to develop ovarian cancer. Of the 22 women represented in the case and six-week trial, six had died from ovarian cancer. Their lawyers argued that the talc was contaminated with asbestos since the 1970s and that the company had failed to warn users of the risks. (Cosmetic-grade talc powder no longer contains asbestos or other potential impurities, and Health Canada's assessment was based on these rather than the latter.)