Priyanka Chopra Is The First Indian Woman To Cover American Vogue

The rollout leading up to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding is impressive, and we're not just talking about all of the outfit changes, either. On Thursday, two days before the couple is to wed, Vogue announced Chopra would be the star of its January 2019 cover — the first Indian-born person to do so. In the cover story, "When Priyanka Met Nick: A Love Story," the fashion bible details the couple's journey to the altar, beginning with the first person to text (it was Jonas), and full of fashion-related tidbits.
For example, Jonas got down on one knee at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, wearing a velvet suit, and asked Chopra where she had been all his life. Then, Ralph Lauren personally invited both of them to the 2017 Met Gala (without prior knowledge of them dating). Finally, the first time Jonas came back to Chopra's apartment, her mother was home, clad in a nightgown, watching Law & Order.
Zara Rahim, the former director of communications at Vogue, congratulated the actress on her cover on Twitter, writing "Believe it or not, from what I know,
@priyankachopra is the first Indian woman to grace the cover of American Vogue. This is long overdue, and so well deserved." Chopra, it's worth noting, is also the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram (now wonder she's offering her followers a constant play-by-play of her wedding updates), as well as the first to headline a major TV show (ABC's since-canceled Quantico) in the U.S.
Chopra's Vogue cover won't hit newsstands until later next month, but in the meantime, we're waited with baited breath for her wedding (which is sure to be over the top, in the best way).
