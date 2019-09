42 Models Got Their Brows Bleached At Alexander Wang

While some people might give bleaching their eyebrows a pass, models backstage at Wang embraced the beauty look. "I've never bleached anything before, so I was nervous, but it's still really cool," model Carmen Amare tells us. But what happens after the show? Are models bound to bleached brows forever? Scott was waiting with beard dye at the end of the runway to colour models back to their original form before they hit the New York City streets. "Unless, that is, they don't want to," he says.