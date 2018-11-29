Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell (yes, that's her actual, totally badass name) has recently skyrocketed in the music industry. And, the 16-year-old has opened up about living with Tourette Syndrome after revealing that she has the disorder on her Instagram.
Tourette Syndrome is classified as a type of Tic Disorder. Tics are defined as "repeated, sudden, rapid, nonrhythmic muscle movements including sounds or vocalizations." And Tourette Syndrome manifests itself as involuntary and repetitive movements or vocalization, according to Tourette Association of America. Eilish shared that her tics are only physical and "not super noticeable to others" if they're not paying attention.
Advertisement
She posted the Instagram story in response to videos of her Tics being posted online by some followers.
"I've never mentioned [my Tourette's] on the internet because nobody thinks I'm deadass," Eilish wrote. "As well as the fact I've just never wanted people to think of Tourette's every time they think of me."
The Tourette Association of America estimates that 1 in 100 school-aged children have Tourette Syndrome or a similar Tic Disorder. Since the severity of Tourette Syndrome varies from tics that are barely noticeable to tics that can be embarrassing and painful, treatment is different for each individual. In many cases, people with Tourette's can live perfectly normal lives, and, as in Eilish's case, chase after their dreams regardless of their disorder.
Eilish's debut single "Ocean Eyes" went viral in October and she's been on the rise ever since, making the annual Forbes' "30 Under 30" list in November.
Advertisement