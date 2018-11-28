Consent is not a "grey area", she highlights. On the contrary, it’s clearly defined in law: a person consents to sex and/or sexual activity when they agree by choice, and have the freedom and capacity to make that choice. She acknowledges, however, that while consent is a "clear concept" in theory, it's not always clear-cut in reality. Someone may be "scared, threatened or coerced into saying 'yes' to sex, for instance, and that would not equal their consent because they hadn’t made a free choice."