The ominous-sounding term is being used to describe a video of someone consenting to a sexual encounter. In a recent article on the topic, the female author recalled being in the throes of passion when a man whipped out his smartphone and asked her to "quickly just say that you want to have sex with me", before sex. Hot. She also recalls the tale of an anonymous "friend of a friend" who met a "minor celebrity" on a night out and was asked to star in a consent video before they slept together, stating "her full name, that she was there of her own accord and that she consented to having sex with him," because "his contract was very strict".