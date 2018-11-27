Taylor Swift Gave Joe Alwyn Some Love In A Rare Insta Shoutout

Could the uber-private, old Taylor Swift officially be dead? In a rare move, the singer is piling on the social media PDA for her new boyfriend.
Swift took to Instagram to shoutout Joe Alwyn as his new movie, The Favourite, which also stars her close friend Emma Stone. Playing the role of supportive girlfriend, she had previously snuck into the film’s premiere.
"The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow – Swipe to see cities and dates! @thefavouritemovie @joe.alwyn @nicholashoult," Swift captioned the post, which also included a clip of some of Alwyn's scenes from the movie.
In the historical drama, Alwyn plays Samuel, a courtier who falls for one Queen Anne’s servants, Abigail (Stone), who has an agenda of her own. Alwyn described his character as “a bit of an airhead” to Salon. “[Samuel] enjoys the chase of it, and [Abigail] sees him as a way for her to climb ranks,” he explained.
Now, whether or not snagging Swift required any chasing on Alwyn’s part is unknown given how private the couple has been about their relationship. In fact, this marks the first time either Swift or Alwyn have posted about each other on social media; she doesn’t even follow him, though he does follow her.
"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue, referring to the mystery surrounding his relationship with the singer. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work."
Likewise, Swift has remained notoriously mum about Alwyn and to our knowledge has not written a song about him. But with this latest shoutout and her recent political comments, will fans finally get more gems about the inner workings of Jaylor?
We can’t wait to see what 2019 makes her do.
