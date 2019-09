Nicole Kidman doesn't do things by half-measures. According to a new Variety interview , the actress was so precise in her imitation of the Virginia Woolf's accent while filming The Hours that the director, Stephen Daldry, asked her to tone it down, lest it distract viewers with its plummy accuracy. She also memorably altered her appearance with a prosthetic that would go down in history as "the nose from The Hours," an Oscar good luck charm (Kidman took home the award for Best Actress in 2003 ) that has since been used as a barometer to gage actress' commitments to their parts. (It was most recently spotted on Margot Robbie, another Oscar hopeful in Mary, Queen of Scots .)