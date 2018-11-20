A Beyoncé Album Track List Leaked Last Night – But There's Something Shady About It

Committed fans will already be very aware that there have been rumblings of a new Beyoncé album ever since the BeyHive decoded what they believed to be a secret message on the singer's homepage in early September, and last night it appeared we got our most concrete proof yet that B7 is on the way when a possible track list for the rumoured album appeared on Spotify.
It consists of fourteen songs: Summer Days (feat. SZA & Wizkid), Hold My Beer, Sun, Nefertiti, Eclipse, Goodbye (feat. Rihanna), Love Me (Not), Roses (feat. Kelendria), This Love, Freak Daddy, I Go (feat. Normani), That Song, Watermelon, Life (feat Rumi, Sir, & Blue Ivy). It sounds too good to be true — and that's not the only reason people are skeptical of the list's legitimacy. There are a number of reasons to not get too excited about what would be the ultimate treat.
First off, Beyoncé and Spotify have never had this type of relationship. Lemonade still isn't available on the streaming platform (even though the album she released with Jay-Z, EVERYTHING IS LOVE, is) so it doesn't really make sense that she'd work with them closely on this one when they still can't wrangle Lemonade onto the service.
Then there's that photo. A Twitter user pointed out that while it looks new, it's actually a shot from the music video for "Partition."
Here is the exact #ROSEIVYOU and Partition side-by-side. It's fake. Everybody calm down. Hopefully #B7 soon come, but this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/oOdYbXHX4L— This is redundant. (@Burrrittanie) November 19, 2018
And also, hasn't Beyoncé been on tour this whole time? Her worldwide jaunt with Jay-Z for OTR II ended on 4th October, which leaves just a little over a month for her to not just create a whole album, but collab with people like SZA and Rihanna. Considering how hard it can be to get friends together for one brunch date, something tells me creating whole songs is even more complicated, and requires more than 30 or so days would allow.
This isn't to say we don't want this next album, and we'll continue to hope that the singer defied all odds to drop this perfect early holiday present in our laps. Reps for the singer, Spotify, and her home base Tidal have not returned Refinery29's request for comment — the mystery continues.
