Canadian Indigenous Women Say They're Being Sterilized Against Their Will

In America, forced sterilization has been deeply tied to racism, anti-immigrant sentiment, eugenics, and discrimination. In 1972, the U.S. government admitted that it had sterilized 3,406 Native American women over just three years, from 1973 and 1976, without evidence that women had given properly informed consent. Federally funded sterilization programs existed in 32 states , and tens of thousands of people were sterilized (men and women). As recently as 2013, women in U.S. prisons were coerced into being sterilized. Meaning that this assault on women’s autonomy and health appears to be ongoing on both sides of the border.