When reports surfaced that Beyoncé planned to buy back Ivy Park from the disgraced Topshop mogul Philip Green on Thursday, fans were grateful she was making the right decision to disassociate herself from Green following the allegations of sexual harassment brought against him last month, which was revealed in Parliament. One thing though — is it actually happening?
Though several media outlets report that Beyoncé is divesting from Green and taking 100% of Ivy Park with her, the news has yet to be officially confirmed. Teen Vogue, for example, cites a tweet — from an unofficial "Beyoncé Collection" account — that reads "Beyoncé has ended her joint venture with Sir Philip Green after allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment, buying his 50% stake in Ivy Park. Parkwood Entertainment now owns the brand in full." The tweet was published from an iPhone.
WWD attributed a similar quote, which includes a claim that Topshop Arcadia [Group] will fulfil existing orders, to Green's camp, though several other sources, like the Financial Times, The Guardian, Elle, and Reuters attribute it to Ivy Park. So, who said what? As of now, we've reached out to Ivy Park's press team, who were unable to provide comment and forwarded our request on to Beyoncé's camp. Additionally, we've reached out to Topshop to confirm or deny what is, for now, a rumour, and they have yet to return our inquiry.
This isn't the first time Ivy Park has been the subject of headlines, however – and we're not referring to its radically inclusive campaigns or its impeccable standard of athleisure goodness. In 2016, the label faced claims brought forth by British tabloid The Sun that the athletic-wear line was produced in sweatshops where workers were unprotected and underpaid. Reps for Ivy Park swiftly refuted the claims, though provided no evidence to support their opposition. At the time, Green was under investigation in related to the collapse of his BHS retail chain.
Though we hope the latest rumours are true — and we have faith that Beyoncé will do what is right for her, her business, her customers, her fans and, well, the world — we'll keep you posted if and when we hear back from anyone to confirm the news.
