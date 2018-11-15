I can’t believe no one at GQ thought perhaps with misogynistic and violent trans insults that Serena (and Venus) have dealt with for the last almost 20 years, to not put woman in quotation marks. Editorial rooms are a fucking disaster, all over this country. I’m offended for her pic.twitter.com/97yaP18etC— #ImWithStacey? (@seabethree) November 12, 2018
in the context of serena williams, a person who has been mocked for her appearance and deliberately misgendered for years... this aint it, virgil. https://t.co/SfPkwEjYl5— king crissle (@crissles) November 12, 2018
GQ editors could’ve been smarter here.— KYLE (@kyalbr) November 12, 2018
I think when you’re marketing Serena Williams, you’ve got to have a bigger clue on how things are going to be read.
Would’ve been more interesting to have done
“S E R E N A”
and play with people’s understanding of who and what she is. pic.twitter.com/jhbLZBLLwE
The "WOMAN" was handwritten by Virgil Abloh, who designed Serena's US Open dress. Quotes are his "thing," but still... ?— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 12, 2018
i get the @virgilabloh reference but that quotation around woman is weird af and totally uncalled for. https://t.co/6tKReal3CP— Ryan Mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) November 12, 2018
That context definitely helps - it’s definitely off putting especially for an athlete who has been critiqued for not being womanly/not a real woman in all sorts of racist and problematic ways— Anna Wagner (@Anna_F_Wagner) November 12, 2018