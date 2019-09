This is not the first time that GQ has put a woman on the cover for the Man of the Year reveal, nor is it the first time Williams has had her gender questioned. Last year, Gal Gadot was named "Wonder Woman of the Year" with no quotes around woman. "It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports — that I belong in Men's — because I look stronger than many other women do," Williams wrote in the public letter on Reddit . "(No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it)." When you compare the two covers side-by-side (as one writer on Twitter did) it's difficult not to see a glaring difference, even if the quotes were intended to be an artistic touch from Abloh.