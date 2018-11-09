These Are The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks Shooting

At least 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire late on Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA. The attack is the nation's second mass shooting in less than two weeks.
Police identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine. Officials believe he died by suicide. It's unclear how many Long wounded in the attack, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said about 22 people had been transported to hospitals in the area. According to the Daily Beast, some of the patrons were survivors of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead in October 2017.
Ahead, what we know so far about the victims of the shooting. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Sgt. Ron Helus
Sgt. Helus had been on the police force for 29 years and was set to retire soon. The 54-year-old was among the first officials to arrive at the scene of the shooting. After going into the bar, he exchanged gunfire with Long and was shot multiple times. Sgt. Helus died at the hospital Thursday morning.
"Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant. He went in to save lives, to save other people," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters on Thursday. "He was totally committed, he gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."
Sgt. Helus is survived by his wife and son. According to Dean, he called his wife shortly before arriving at the scene. He reportedly told her: "Hey, I gotta go handle a call. I love you. I’ll talk to you later."
Today we mourn the loss of Sergeant Ron Helus who gave his life serving the community. Please keep his family and the families of the victims in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EwDsnPRDCs— Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 8, 2018
Cody Coffman
Coffman was a 22-year-old umpire for a youth baseball league and planned to enlist in the Army, his father Jason Coffman told reporters. He is survived by his father, mother, and three younger brothers. A little sister was on the way.
"I talked to him last night before he headed out the door," Jason Coffman said of his last exchange with his first-born son. "First thing I said was, 'Please don’t drink and drive.' The last thing I said was, 'Son, I love you.'" He added: "This is going to be an absolute heartwrenching time for me and my family. This is a heart that I’ll never get back."
Alaina Housley
Housley was an 18-year-old student at Pepperdine University. Her death was confirmed by her aunt and uncle, actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley.
"Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” Mowry-Housley said in a statement. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."
Justin Meek
Meek, 23, was a recent graduate of California Lutheran University. He was working as a bouncer at the bar when Long walked in and opened fire.
"The Cal Lutheran community is filled with sorrow over the violent events that took place last night a few miles from campus in Thousand Oaks," the school said in a statement. "Sadly, we have learned from the family that a recent graduate, Justin Meek, 23, is one of the precious lives cut short in this tragedy. Meek heroically saved lives in the incident."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
